E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Shipping traffic through Hormuz at virtual standstill despite ceasefire, data shows

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One oil products tanker and five separate dry bulk carriers have sailed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours despite Iran and the United States reaching a two-week ceasefire deal, Reuters reports, citing analysis of data from ship trackers.

Traffic through the critical strait has remained at a virtual standstill, with little movement since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28 and sailings averaging a few vessels daily, according to data from Kpler, Lloyds List Intelligence and Signal Ocean.

This compares with an average of 140 vessels sailing daily through the strait before February 28, according to market estimates.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as of 4pm PKT on April 9, 2026. — marinetraffic.com
Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as of 4pm PKT on April 9, 2026. — marinetraffic.com
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