UAE calls for ‘international efforts’ to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has called for “intensified international efforts” to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement issued by the UAE’s foreign ministry, the country has strongly condemned the attacks and expressed concern over the escalation and its repercussions on the security and stability of the region.

“The ministry stressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Lebanese government and its support during this critical period that Lebanon is going through, reaffirming the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the statement says.

It also stressed that such actions “complicate the situation and heighten the risks of instability” and emphasised the need to “resolve disputes through diplomatic means”.