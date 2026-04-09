UAE says ‘skies clear of any threats’ in recent hours

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence has said that the country’s skies are “clear of any threats” in recent hours.

In a post on the social media platform X, it said UAE air defences detected no ballistic missiles, cruise missiles or incoming drones originating from Iran.

“Since the start of Iran’s overt attacks, UAE air defenses have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 drones heading toward the country,” it said.

“The Ministry of Defense affirms that it is on high alert and fully prepared to counter any threats and firmly confront all attempts to undermine the state’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, safety, and stability, and safeguarding its interests and national capabilities,” it said.