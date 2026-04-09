E-Paper | July 15, 2026

French president hails Pakistan’s mediation efforts, conveys good wishes for Islamabad Talks

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During his “warm and cordial” conversation with PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister’s Office said, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the premier on Pakistan’s “mediation efforts that had resulted in the ceasefire between Iran and the US and brought both sides to the negotiating table”.

“He conveyed his good wishes to the prime minister for the success of the upcoming peace talks in Islamabad,” the PMO statement added.

“While thanking President Macron for supporting Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, the prime minister reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to strive for peace and stability in the region,” it said, adding that both leaders agreed to remain in contact.

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