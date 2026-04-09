Pakistan shares Iran’s view that ceasefire includes Lebanon, says ex-envoy Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, tells Al Jazeera that Pakistan’s understanding of the US-Iran ceasefire is the same as Iran’s on the matter of Lebanon’s inclusion in the agreement.

“In the run-up to this ceasefire, Pakistani officials had specifically asked their American counterparts whether they would be able to rein in or restrain Israel, and we were given the assurance that the Americans would do that,” Lodhi was quoted as saying.

Israel’s latest deadly attacks in Lebanon have created even more concern in Islamabad about the ceasefire’s fate and how Iran will react, she added.

“I think there is a lot of uncertainty created by Israel’s actions,” the former envoy to the US added.