UAE entered recent crisis united and emerged ‘even more united, cohesive, loyal’: vice president

UAE Vice President and PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has said the UAE “entered the recent crisis united .. and emerged from it even more united, cohesive, and loyal”, referring to the Iran war.

“Citizens and residents .. young and old .. military and civilians .. government and economic sectors .. all united under the banner of the state, its flag, and the symbol of its unity,” he wrote on X, according to a translation.

“The flag of the UAE is a symbol of strength and pride. We call upon the sons of the UAE and its residents on its blessed land to raise it above homes, institutions, and buildings,” he said, adding that he was proud of the country, its armed forces and residents.