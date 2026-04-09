Canada FM calls for extending ceasefire to Lebanon, thanks Pakistan’s ‘continued’ peace efforts

Canadian FM Anita Anand says she has spoken to her Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar several times over the past few days.

“He shared that new negotiations will take place later this week. I thanked him for Pakistan’s continued efforts, including its role in helping secure the current two-week ceasefire, and reiterated that Canada stands ready to support these talks,” she wrote on X.

“We agreed on the need for the ceasefire to hold and extend to Lebanon, and to remain in close contact as discussions move forward,” Anand added.