Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami has said the country’s uranium enrichment programme will not be curtailed, Al Jazeera reports.
He said “the enemy won’t succeed in restricting Iran’s enrichment programme”, according to a report by ISNA.
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Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami has said the country’s uranium enrichment programme will not be curtailed, Al Jazeera reports.
He said “the enemy won’t succeed in restricting Iran’s enrichment programme”, according to a report by ISNA.