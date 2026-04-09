Netanyahu says Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah ‘wherever necessary’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel would keep hitting Iran-backed Hezbollah “wherever necessary”, the day after Israeli strikes pummelled Lebanon, AFP reports.

“We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination,” Netanyahu said on his personal X account.

“Our message is clear: anyone who acts against Israeli civilians — we will strike them. We will continue to hit Hezbollah wherever necessary, until we fully restore security to the residents of the north” of Israel, he added.