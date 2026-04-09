EU’s top diplomat says Israel’s ‘heavy-handed actions’ putting US-Iran ceasefire under severe strain

The ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran should extend to Lebanon, EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas has said, adding that Hezbollah must disarm, Reuters reports.

“Israeli actions are putting the US-Iran ceasefire under severe strain. The Iran truce should extend to Lebanon,” Kallas said in a post on X.

“Israeli strikes killed hundreds last night, making it hard to argue that such heavy-handed actions fall within self-defence,” she also said.