Air France extends Mideast flight suspensions to May 3

Air France has extended the suspension of flights to key destinations in the Middle East until May 3, citing security risks from the war between the US and Israel and Iran, reports AFP.

Major airlines have largely halted flights to the Middle East since the start of the war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

A source close to the matter told AFP that France’s flagship carrier had made the decision to extend the suspensions before the announcement of a fragile two-week ceasefire between Washington and Iran.

“The airline is obliged to extend the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh until May 3, 2026, inclusive (or until May 4, 2026 for flights departing from Dubai),” Air France said in a statement on its website.

“The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation on the ground, which is rapidly evolving,” the airline added.