E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Saudi, Iranian FMs hold first call since start of war: Saudi ministry

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Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Saudi foreign ministry said, AFP reports.

The development marks the first official contact between the countries since Tehran launched strikes against its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for Israeli-American attacks.

“The call focused on reviewing developments in the situation and ways to slow the pace of tensions so as to help restore security and stability in the region,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

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