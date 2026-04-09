Israel’s health ministry has said a total of 7,451 people have been injured and taken to hospitals since the US-Israel war on Iran started, Al Jazeera reports.
The ministry said 118 people remain hospitalised, including two in critical condition.
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Israel’s health ministry has said a total of 7,451 people have been injured and taken to hospitals since the US-Israel war on Iran started, Al Jazeera reports.
The ministry said 118 people remain hospitalised, including two in critical condition.