FM Dar discusses ‘latest regional developments’ in call with Uzbek foreign minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with his Uzbek counterpart to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and the wider region.

In a statement on X, the Foreign Office said, FM Bakhtiyor Saidov appreciated Pakistan’s leadership and conveyed Uzbekistan’s “full support” for all initiatives undertaken by Pakistan in pursuit of peace and stability, especially in securing the initial two-week ceasefire.

“Both leaders expressed hope that continued diplomatic engagement would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond,” it added.