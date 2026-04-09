E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Foolproof security arranged for all foreign guests, Naqvi assures US envoy ahead of Islamabad talks

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Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says that a “comprehensive plan” has been prepared to provide foolproof security to foreign dignitaries arriving in Islamabad for the US-Iran talks.

In a meeting with the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Naqvi assured her of the security arrangements, stating that the US Vice President JD Vance, US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner were “our special guests,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

“A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect,” the minister was quoted as saying.

The US envoy appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic role during the meeting.

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