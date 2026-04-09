PM Shehbaz thanks Australian PM for ‘endorsement’ of Pakistan’s role in US-Iran ceasefire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his “endorsement of Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace”.

Replying to Albanese’s statement on X on the US-Iran ceasefire, where he lauded Pakistan’s role in the ceasefire negotiation, the premier said, “Thank you prime minister Albanese for your endorsement of Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace”.

“We will continue to work tirelessly with our friends and partners in our shared pursuit of lasting peace in the region,” he added.