UK to call for toll-free Strait of Hormuz, wants Lebanon in ceasefire deal

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will say that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas, must be toll-free, countering a push by Iran to control the vital waterway, Reuters reports, citing advance extracts from a speech.

“The fundamental freedoms of the seas must not be unilaterally withdrawn or sold off to individual bidders. Nor can there be any place for tolls on an international waterway. Freedom of navigation means navigation must be free,” Cooper will say in an annual foreign policy speech at Mansion House in London.

Cooper will also repeat calls by world leaders for Lebanon to be included in the two-week ceasefire agreed between Iran and the US.