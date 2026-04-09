FM Dar discusses regional developments with Saudi counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke late last night with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the latest regional developments.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over ceasefire violations in Lebanon and emphasized the urgent need for full adherence to the ceasefire to ensure lasting peace and stability.

Senator Dar welcomed Saudi Arabia’s continued support for Pakistan’s efforts to promote lasting peace, and the two officials agreed to maintain close coordination going forward.