E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Trump says US military to remain in position around Iran till ‘real agreement’ reached

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US President Donald Trump said American military assets would remain positioned in and around Iran until a “REAL AGREEMENT” is reached and “fully complied with”, warning of a forceful response if commitments are not honoured.

In a social media post, he said all US ships, aircraft and personnel — along with additional ammunition and weaponry — would stay in place to ensure what he described as the “lethal prosecution” of any renewed threat, adding that any breach of the agreement, though “highly unlikely”, would trigger action “bigger, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before”.

He reiterated that the understanding reached included a longstanding red line of “no nuclear weapons”, and asserted that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open and safe despite what he termed “fake rhetoric” to the contrary. Trump added that, in the meantime, the US military was continuing preparations, saying forces were “loading up”, without providing further details.

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