E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Dollar wobbles as fragile US-Iran ceasefire keeps markets on edge

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The dollar remained on a shaky footing after broad losses, as investors anxiously assessed whether a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran would hold, reports Reuters.

The ceasefire deal appeared to be on thin ice, as Israel continued its parallel war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, while Tehran accused both Israel and the US of violating the agreement and said that proceeding with peace talks would be “unreasonable.”

“There are probably some doubts emerging over whether the ceasefire expectations can really be sustained or whether a ceasefire can even be finalised in the first place,” said Sho Suzuki, market analyst at Matsui Securities.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, wobbled to be down 0.01 per cent at 99.05. The euro was up 0.01pc at $1.1663 while sterling edged 0.01pc higher to $1.3393.

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