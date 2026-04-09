E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Shelter home for elderly opens in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published
— Dawn
— Dawn
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PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first-ever “Senior Harmony Haven and Hospice”, a shelter home for the senior citizen, was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

The social welfare department and a philanthropist have jointly established shelter for the senior citizens, which was inaugurated by PTI’s senator Mashal Azam Khan.

The philanthropist bore the cost of putting up the purpose-built four-storey building on the government land in Hayatabad. The facility will accommodate 150 senior citizens with all facilities.

Secretary social welfare department Syed Nazar Hussain, philanthropists and other senior officials of the social welfare department were also present on the occasion.

Though the facility has been constructed by philanthropists, the social welfare department would bear operational and recurring costs of the project.

An official of the social welfare department told Dawn that the department time and again requested the Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi to inaugurate the facility despite the fact that his government has not spent a single penny on the first-ever shelter home for the senior citizens. The official said that the chief minister has no time for the betterment of the elderly people.

The Senior Harmony Haven and Hospice has been designed as a four-storey facility with 45 rooms, with the capacity to accommodate up to 150 people.

A philanthropist, present on the occasion, said the project’s aim was not merely to provide shelter, but to create an environment where seniors could live with comfort, security and emotional support.

He added that the project included a multidisciplinary care team of wardens, physiotherapists, pharmacists, nursing assistants, doctors and psychologists, supported by trained caregivers and administrative staff and would address not only medical needs but also emotional, psychological and social well-being.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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