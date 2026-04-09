E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Kuwait condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon as ‘flagrant violation of international law’

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Kuwait has condemned Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon which “resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of innocent civilians”, calling them a “flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701”.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, in a statement, has warned against continued Israeli aggression and branded it “a dangerous escalation, a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and an undermining of international efforts aimed at curbing escalation and establishing peace in the region”.

“The Ministry renews its call on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to fulfil its responsibilities and take immediate and decisive measures to deter these aggressions, and to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to respect the decisions of international legitimacy and the relevant covenants,” the statement adds.

“The Ministry also renews the State of Kuwait’s full solidarity with sisterly Lebanon, and its support for preserving its security, stability, and the integrity of its territories.”

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