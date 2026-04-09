E-Paper | July 15, 2026

‘Carnage’ in Lebanon hours after Iran ceasefire ‘defies belief,’ UN says

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The United Nations has condemned a massive Israeli strikes across Lebanon, reports Reuters.

“The scale of the killing and destruction in Lebanon today is nothing short of horrific,” UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

“Such carnage, within hours of agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran, defies belief. It places enormous pressure on a fragile peace,” he said.

Turk said an overnight Israeli strike on a building in front of Hiram Hospital in Al-Aabbassiye, near Tyre, reportedly killed four and damaged the hospital. Another attack hit an Islamic Health Authority ambulance in Qlaileh, reportedly killing three.

“There must be prompt and independent investigations into all alleged violations, and those responsible brought to justice,” he said.

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