Kuwait welcomes initial US-Iran ceasefire, extends full support to Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al‑Ahmad Al‑Sabah has hailed the initial ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, and pledged full support to Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts to ensure regional peace, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

In a conversation with Kuwait’s top diplomat, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar “underscored Pakistan’s commitment to furthering diplomatic efforts toward lasting peace”.

Alongside regional developments and Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, the top diplomats “expressed concern over ongoing ceasefire violations, including incidents affecting Kuwait and particularly serious breaches in Lebanon, stressing the importance of full respect for the ceasefire to ensure stability and enduring peace”, the FO adds.