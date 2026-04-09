Canada appreciates Pakistan’s role in achieving initial ceasefire, FO says

The Foreign Office (FO) says that Canada has expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role in achieving an initial ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand made the remarks during a discussion on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and the latest regional developments with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“DPM/FM underscored Pakistan’s commitment to further advancing these efforts toward lasting peace,” the FO has said on X. “FM Anand appreciated Pakistan’s role, including its efforts toward achieving the initial ceasefire, and conveyed Canada’s support for promoting stability and peace.”