Iran president says Lebanon truce a key condition for ending war: report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that a Lebanon ceasefire is one of the key conditions of the Islamic Republic’s 10-point plan for securing an end to the Middle East war, reports AFP, citing the ISNA news agency.

Pezeshkian told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call that Tehran’s “acceptance of the ceasefire is a clear sign of Iran’s responsibility and serious will to resolve conflicts through diplomacy”, ISNA said.

He added that “establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon has been one of the key conditions of Iran’s 10-point plan”.