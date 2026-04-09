Vance responds to claims by Iran’s Ghalibaf of ceasefire proposal violations

US Vice President JD Vance has spoken about Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s claims that three clauses of Iran’s proposal were violated before the start of talks, questioning “how good he is at understanding English”.

“I did see that tweet from Ghalibaf … he said that there are a few points of disagreement before the negotiation. Well, that must mean that there’s a lot of points of agreement,” Vance says. “If he’s frustrated about three issues, that actually means that there’s a lot of agreement.”

Addressing Ghalibaf’s issues in his post, he adds, “I actually wonder how good he is at understanding English, because there are things that he said that frankly didn’t make sense in the context of the negotiations that we’ve had.”

To the speaker’s point about an attack on Iran which violated the ceasefire, Vance has said that “No ceasefire ever goes without a little bit of choppiness.”