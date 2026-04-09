Vance says US has ‘strong hand’ in negotiations

US President JD Vance has said Tehran needs to take the next step in the negotiations, reports Reuters.

“I’m happy about where we are. I think the president has struck a good deal for the American people, but fundamentally, the Iranians have got to take the next step, or the president has a lot of options to go back to the war,” Vance told reporters in Budapest.

“We got a lot more to do, we got a lot more that the Iranians are going to have to accept as part of this negotiation, but I think we’ve got a strong hand and we’re going to play it well.”

He also said Tehran’s negotiators thought the ceasefire included Lebanon, but the US had not agreed to that.

“I think this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t. We never made that promise.”

The US position was that the ceasefire would focus on Iran and US allies, including Israel and the Gulf Arab states, he added.

Vance said Israel had agreed to show restraint in Lebanon, without providing details.

“The Israelis, as I understand it … have actually offered to, frankly, to check themselves a little bit in Lebanon, because they want to make sure that our negotiation is successful,” Vance said.