E-Paper | July 15, 2026

‘Would be surprised if that is true’: Vance on reports that Iran requested his presence at talks

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When asked if Iran had requested his presence at the upcoming talks in Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance replied that he was not aware and “would be surprised if that was true”.

“I wanted to be involved because I thought I could make a difference, and obviously, I think the people really on the ground doing the day-to-day negotiating have been Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner], they’ve done a great job. But we’re going to keep on working this as a team,” he says.

“We work as a team, we work effectively, and I’ve been on the phone a lot over the past couple of days, but we’re glad to be where we are.”

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