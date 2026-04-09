Traffic in Strait of Hormuz has increased: JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance says traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has increased and hopes it will continue to rise tomorrow.

“We actually think that we are seeing signs that the straits are starting to reopen … oil prices have come down, so I think the oil markets and gas markets are seeing the same thing,” he has told reporters.

“But the president’s very, very clear: a ceasefire and a negotiation, that’s what we give; and what they give is the straits are going to be reopened. If we don’t see that happening, the president is not going to abide by our terms if the Iranians are not abiding by their terms.”