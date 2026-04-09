Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

Al Jazeera reports that its correspondent Mohammed Wishah has been killed by an Israeli drone attack in Gaza.

“Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent, Mohammed Wishah, following a strike on the vehicle in which he was travelling west of the Gaza Strip,” the Qatari broadcaster has said in a statement.

“This constitutes a new and flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and reflects a continued systematic policy of targeting journalists and silencing the voice of truth.”