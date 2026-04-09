Qatar condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Qatar has condemned a series of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, calling them “a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty” of Lebanon, as well as a violation of international law.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to fulfil its responsibilities by compelling the Israeli occupation authorities to halt their barbaric massacres and repeated attacks on Lebanon, and to hold them accountable for respecting international covenants and laws,” the foreign ministry has said on X.

It has expressed Doha’s full solidarity with Lebanon’s steps to preserve its security and stability.