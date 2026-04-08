UN worries violence in the region may spoil ceasefire deals

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq says that Secretary General António Guterres has welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran, but the United Nations is concerned about fighting elsewhere, Reuters reports.

“We urge all concerned to abide by the ceasefire,” he told a regular UN briefing.

“We are worried that any violence in part of the region may play the effect of spoiling the agreements that have been achieved for the rest of the region.”

Haq said it would be up to the parties to the ceasefire to work out the terms of that and how it will be implemented.

“Obviously, our priority is to making sure that the ceasefire lasts, that the fighting halts, and that there’s freedom of movement of marine vessels in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.