UAE to seek clarification on US-Iran ceasefire to ensure Tehran’s commitment to cessation of attacks in region
The UAE will seek clarification on the terms of the US-Iran two-week ceasefire agreement to ensure Tehran’s full commitment to a cessation of attacks on the region and “unconditional reopening” of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports citing a social media post by a foreign ministry spokesperson.
The spokesperson stressed the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses Iranian threats, including Tehran’s nuclear and military capabilities and its proxies in the region.