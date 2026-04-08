Son of ousted shah says Iranians still need their freedom

The son of Iran’s ousted shah says Iranians still need to free themselves of their religious rulers after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, AFP reports.

“What remains constant in our struggle as Iranians is to free ourselves of this regime,” Reza Pahlavi has told French broadcaster LCI.

He has responded to US President Donald Trump, who said last week that the war had achieved “regime change” and that the United States was “dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before”.

“What regime change? They’re the same people — even if maybe weakened,” he has said, even after Israeli-US strikes on the first day killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“We still have the same person heading parliament. The same people are still in the judiciary. It’s Khamenei’s son who has replaced him. For us, this is not a regime change,” Pahlavi adds.