Spanish PM demands Lebanon’s inclusion in US-Iran ceasefire

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has assailed Israeli strikes launched on Lebanon, demanding that Beirut be included as part of the US-Iran ceasefire.

“Just today, [Israeli PM] Netanyahu launched his harshest attack against Lebanon since the offensive began. His contempt for life and international law is intolerable,” Sanchez has said on X.

“It’s time to speak clearly: Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire, the international community must condemn this new violation of international law, the European Union must suspend its Association Agreement with Israel and there must be no impunity for these criminal acts,” he adds.