US-Iran ceasefire done in ‘full coordination’ with Israel: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran was reached in “full coordination” with Israel, AFP reports.

“As you know, last night a temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran came into effect, in full coordination with Israel,” Netanyahu has said in a televised statement.

“No, we were not surprised at the last moment,” he adds, responding to sharp criticism from opposition leaders who argued that the truce came despite Israel not achieving its objectives in the war with Iran.