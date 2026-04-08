Netanyahu says Israel ready to ‘return to battle at any moment’ against Iran

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel remains prepared to confront Iran if necessary, despite a truce reached between the United States and Tehran, AFP reports.

“Let me be clear: We still have objectives to complete, and we will achieve them — either through agreement or through renewed fighting,” Netanyahu has said in a televised statement.

“We are prepared to return to combat at any moment required. Our finger remains on the trigger. This is not the end of the campaign, but a step along the way to achieving all our objectives. “