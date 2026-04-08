Lebanon ‘not part of the ceasefire’: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says that Lebanon is “not part of the ceasefire” between the US and Iran.

“As you know [Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu put out a statement last night in support of the ceasefire, in support of the United States’ efforts and has also assured the president that they’ll continue to be a helpful partner throughout the course of the next two weeks,” Leavitt replied to a question.

Asked if Lebanon would be included at a future date, Leavitt has replied that the matter will continue to be discussed by all parties, but “at this point in time, they are not included”.