PHOTOS: Rescue activities continue as Israeli attacks hit multiple sites in Lebanon Published April 8, 2026 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source People stand at the site of an Israeli strike, in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, Lebanon on April 8. — Reuters Rescue workers stand next to the rubble at the site of an Israeli strike in Tyre, Lebanon on April 8. — Reuters Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8. — AFP Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike, in Beirut, Lebanon on April 8. — Reuters