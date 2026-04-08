E-Paper | July 14, 2026

US embassy warns citizens in Iraq after ‘attacks’ by Iran-backed groups

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The US embassy in Baghdad has warned citizens of further attacks after armed groups hit a diplomatic support centre at the airport, Al Jazeera reports.

“Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran conducted multiple drone attacks in the vicinity of the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Centre and Baghdad International Airport on April 8,” the embassy has claimed in a statement on X.

“They may intend to conduct additional terrorist attacks against US citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq.”

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