Trump asserts only one set of ‘points’ upon which US, Iran agreed to ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged the circulation of agreements that reportedly contain the points to which Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire, noting that they have “absolutely nothing to do with” the deal.

The president adds that these will be “rapidly exposed” after a federal investigation

“There is only one group of meaningful ‘points’ that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these negotiations. These are the points that are the basis on which we agreed to a ceasefire,” Trump has said on Truth Social.