Turkiye fully supports Pakistan’s ‘efforts to restore peace and stability’ in Middle East: PMO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s peace plan to achieve a ceasefire in the Middle East, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In a phone call, Erdogan commended PM Shehbaz’s “bold and sagacious leadership” in pursuing diplomacy to end hostilities in the region, the PMO has said on X.

“He (Erdogan) reaffirmed Turkiye’s full support for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tireless and sincere efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.”