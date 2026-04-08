E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Abu Dhabi police arrest more than 350 over filming missile strike sites, ‘disinformation’

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Police in the emirate of Abu Dhabi have arrested nearly 400 people for filming or “spreading misinformation” during the Middle East war, which has seen Tehran launch a campaign of strikes on the Gulf, AFP reports.

This was the latest batch of arrests announced by the emirate as Gulf countries crack down on footage and posts related to Iran’s attacks during the conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Abu Dhabi Police announced the arrest of 375 individuals of various nationalities for filming different locations and spreading misinformation related to current events on social media platforms,” police say in a statement on X.

They have been referred to the Public Prosecution, it adds.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe