Abu Dhabi police arrest more than 350 over filming missile strike sites, ‘disinformation’

Police in the emirate of Abu Dhabi have arrested nearly 400 people for filming or “spreading misinformation” during the Middle East war, which has seen Tehran launch a campaign of strikes on the Gulf, AFP reports.

This was the latest batch of arrests announced by the emirate as Gulf countries crack down on footage and posts related to Iran’s attacks during the conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Abu Dhabi Police announced the arrest of 375 individuals of various nationalities for filming different locations and spreading misinformation related to current events on social media platforms,” police say in a statement on X.

They have been referred to the Public Prosecution, it adds.