PTI welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges stakeholders to work towards enduring peace in region

The PTI has welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

“We express the sincere hope that both parties will strictly adhere to the terms of this ceasefire and refrain from any violations during this period, paving the way for the establishment of a permanent ceasefire and the restoration of lasting peace and stability in the region,” says PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram.

“[The] PTI’s position on this matter has always been clear, consistent, and principled. We strongly advocate for peace and dialogue over war and destruction. We firmly believe that no conflict can be resolved through military confrontation,” he adds.

Akram notes that history has “repeatedly demonstrated” how wars inevitably result in widespread destruction, prolonged instability, and the loss of lives.

“[The] PTI appreciates the efforts of all parties and mediators involved in facilitating this temporary ceasefire. We urge all stakeholders to build upon this positive development and continue working diligently towards a comprehensive and enduring resolution that ensures peace and security for the entire region,” he states.