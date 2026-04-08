Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the military and civilian leadership were united.
He made the remarks while addressing the federal cabinet. He said that the war between Iran and the US had thrown the whole region into turmoil.
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the military and civilian leadership were united.
He made the remarks while addressing the federal cabinet. He said that the war between Iran and the US had thrown the whole region into turmoil.