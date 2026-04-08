Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has cemented its place as a peacemaker

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan has cemented its place as a peacemaker.

“Pakistan has cemented its place as a peacemaker, and Inshallah as world leaders convene for peace talks this Jumma Mubarak, we shall continue our efforts for negotiating a lasting peace to the region, Inshallah. After battling the scourge of militancy, and taking on Talibans both Afghan and Pakistani, we are redefining our global identity,” he said.

“This has been possible due to a strong civil and military collaboration. A collaboration that has recently brought us responding success against Indian aggression, and now has brokered a ceasefire and a diplomatic initiative bringing warring countries on together for negotiations in Islamabad,” he said.