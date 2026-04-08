OIC terms ceasefire ‘positive step’, commends Pakistan’s ‘effective role’

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

In a statement, the OIC termed it “a positive step towards de-escalation in the region and an opportunity that must be seized to move towards a serious negotiation process capable of addressing the root causes of the crisis and leading to a permanent and comprehensive cessation of hostilities”.

It called for “adhering to the provisions of international law, respect for state sovereignty and good-neighbourly relations, guarantees freedom of navigation, prevents the resurgence of tension, and strengthens the pillars of regional security and stability”.

The OIC General Secreteriat commended the valuable efforts made by the OIC member states to de-escalate the situation and appreciated the “effective role” played by Pakistan, in particular PM Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts, to reach the agreement.