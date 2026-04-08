Iran could open Strait of Hormuz in a controlled way ahead of meeting with US: senior Iranian official

Iran could open the Strait of Hormuz in a limited and controlled way on Thursday or Friday ahead of a meeting between US and Iranian officials in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official involved in the talks tells Reuters.

“If an understanding on a framework for talks is reached, the strait could be opened “limited, under Iran’s control”, the official said.

“Coordinating with Iranian military will be mandatory for all ships. Still the ceasefire is fragile, however, we prefer lasting peace but Iran has no fear to return to war if the US wants to go the same way.”