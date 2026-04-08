Nawaz Sharif commends Pakistani leadership for ‘averting major global crisis’

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has commended PM Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for “their exceptional diplomatic efforts in averting a major global crisis and securing Iran-US ceasefire”.

In a post on X, the former prime minister has applauded the leadership of Iran and the United States for choosing peace and statesmanship.

“May this be a meaningful step towards lasting global stability,” he prayed.